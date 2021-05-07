How Connecticut plans to celebrate National Salvation Army Week

In this photo provided by the Alaska National Guard, soldiers from 1st Battalion, 207th Aviation Regiment, unload gifts from a CH-47 Chinook helicopter in Nanwalek, Alaska, during Operation Santa Claus, on Dec. 11, 2020. Operation Santa Claus is an Alaska National Guard annual community outreach program that provides Christmas gifts, books, school supplies and stocking stuffers to children in rural Alaskan communities. The Alaska National Guard and the Salvation Army were able to provide and deliver gifts for the program’s 65th year, but had to scale back distribution parties that are normally held in the villages because of COVID-19. (Edward Eagerton/U.S. Army National Guard via AP)

Conn. (WTNH) — National Salvation Army Week begins May 10 this year. The commemoration serves as an opportunity to celebrate volunteers, donors and program beneficiaries.

As part of National Salvation Army Week, Governor Ned Lamont will receive The Salvation Army’s Hero of Hope award due to his work in response and recovery efforts during COVID-19.

Several locations in Connecticut will be celebrating National Salvation Army Week as well:

Ansonia

City Hall will be flying the Salvation Army flag; A banner will be hung at fencing off Main Street on Olsen Drive.

Bristol

City Hall will be flying the Salvation Army flag May 17 – 21.

Hartford

The CT State Capital will be flying the Salvation Army flag.

Milford

Town Hall will be lighting up in red.

New Haven

Captain Charles Adams from The Salvation Army’s New Haven corps will offer a public presentation on the history of The Salvation Army at East Haven’s Hagaman Library that will be recorded, and live streamed on May 13th.

Newtown

Town Hall First Selectman Daniel C. Rosenthal will make a proclamation.

Norwalk

The Salvation Army Norwalk will thank the Norwalk’s Police Department for their service on May 14th by providing refreshments, and healthy snacks.

Norwich

The City of Norwich will make a proclamation.

Ridgefield

Ridgefield Town Hall will be flying the Salvation Army flag.

Simsbury

Town Hall First Selectman Eric S. Wellman will make a proclamation.

Thomaston

Thomaston Town Hall will light up in red.

Waterbury

The Palace Theater will have Salvation Army signage on its marquee.

Wethersfield

A Xerox Company building in Wethersfield will light up in red.

Windham

The Windham Region Chamber of Commerce will light up in red Christmas lights.

Winsted

Town Hall Mayor Candy Perez will make a proclamation.