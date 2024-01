NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Dozens of New Haven kids got their hair styled, braided, twisted, weaved and cut for free on Monday.

It’s part of the 3rd annual MLK Day Hair Braiding Giveback at the New Haven Dixwell Community House.

The event always coincides with Martin Luther King Jr Day.

About 200 children were able to get their hair styled for free.

Organizers hope to grow that number to 1,000 in the coming years.