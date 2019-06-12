In The Kitchen: Cast Iron Chef Chop House & Oyster Bar Cooks a Porterhouse Steak for Father’s Day!

Treat your dad right this Father’s Day have a Porterhouse for two at New Haven’s Cast Iron Chef Chop House & Oyster Grill.

Cast Iron Chef Chop House & Oyster Grill Owner and Executive Chef, Attilio Marini joins us to cook a Porterhouse steak for two with sides.

Attilio’s signature dish is the 4-pound powerhouse porterhouse for two. He slices the meat from the bone then places it in a sizzling skillet along with potatoes, butter and roasted garlic. Filling the entire dining room with taste bud exploding aromas.

The regular menu applies, reservations are recommended. They are open from 1pm to 7pm.