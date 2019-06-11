In The Kitchen: Living Local Deal with Olives and Oil sells out!

We have a new We have a new Living Local Deal starting today! It is all part of the New Haven Brunch Series.

The Living Local Deal $50 to Olives and Oil for $25 has sold out! It is all part of the New Haven Brunch Series.

At Olives and Oil they focus on house-made fresh pastas, rustic style Italian cuisine that they infuse with a modern twist called “Electric Italian“.

We are joined by Executive Chef and Owner John Brennan to cook his very own Arancini Eggs Benedict and talk about the Summer New Haven Brunch Series.

Have brunch at Olives and Oil Saturday and Sunday from 10am-2pm. They are now offering new menu items and all pastas are fresh, made in-house. If you want a drink Olives and Oil has great cocktails and wine to pair with any meal.

Ingredients:

4 eggs

1 tsp white vinegar

2 tsp salt

2 cups Arborio rice

1 cup heavy cream

1 cup water

1 minced shallot

1 tsp minced garlic

2 tbsp olive oil

1 cup shredded fontina

1 cup grated parmesan

4 oz baby arugula

8 oz unsalted butter

1 tsp lemon juice

4 egg yolks

1 tbsp spinach paste

4 cups bread crumbs

½ cup heavy cream

3 cups all-purpose flour

3 cups peanut oil

Directions:

To make your hollandaise sauce melt butter in a small sauce pan. In a food processor add egg yolks, 1 tsp salt, lemon juice, spinach paste and run on high while slowly adding your melted butter. Wrap in plastic once completed and store in a double boiler with warm water. To make the arancini ; in a large pot add oil, heat on medium, add garlic, shallots and sweat vegetables. Add rice, water, heavy cream, 1 tsp salt and let cook slowly until rice absorbs the liquid. Add cheeses, mix, lay out on a sheet tray and let cool to room temperature. Ball out the mixture into 4 oz balls, dredge in flour, then egg wash, then breads crumbs and mold into small disks. To assemble the eggs benedict; bring a pot of water to boil, add vinegar, 1 tsp of salt and poach eggs. While your eggs are poaching heat up a pot of peanut oil until 350F , deep fry arancini’s and set aside. In a small saute’ pan, wilt arugula then place in two small circles on the plate, add the arancini’s on top of that, then add poached eggs on top and carefully spoon on hollandaise. Enjoy!

Upcoming Events:

Puppy Brunch coming up on July 21 in partnership with Friends of the New Haven animal shelter. The funds raised will help support the shelter; dogs will be on-site that are up for adoption.

Celebrate summer with Crab Fest, featuring a special menu of food and drinks highlighting crab to celebrate summer from July 15-21.

Cooking classes almost every weekend with their chef to learn how to make pizza, or pasta, or to learn about wine.