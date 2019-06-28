In The Kitchen: Veteran Chef Dan Monroe cooks up vegan burger

As we continue to Salute Our Troops, Army Veteran Chef Dan Monroe cooks up stuffed portobello mushroom burger.

You can find Monroe at The Pantry on Post Road in Fairfield.

Ingredients

4 Portobello mushrooms

1/2 Onion

1 Yellow bell peppers

1 Poblano peppers

1 Jalapeno

1/4 lb Crimini Mushroom

3 Cloves garlic

3 tablespoon Olive oil

1/4 cup Kikkoman gluten free bread crumbs

2 oz Daiya vegan cheddar cheese

1 teaspoon Fennel seed

1 teaspoon Cumin seed

1 tablespoon Salt

4 Hamburger buns

1 cup Quality sauerkraut

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Clean portobello, remove gills and leave cap whole. Dice all vegetables small and saute in olive oil, starting with onions, add seeds, salt and then mushrooms and peppers and then give it a few minutes and before adding garlic. Cook till dry and remove to bowl. Add bread crumbs and cheese. Mix well and check salt.

3. Season mushroom caps, and distribute stuffing between caps. Could get less or more, depending on cap size. Place on sheet pan. Bake for 15 minutes.

4. Can serve on right on toasted bun, topped with sauerkraut

5. If pre-making, can be heated on medium heat on the grill, warming through from the bottom.