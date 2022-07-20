HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A fun event took place in Hartford on Wednesday morning. The community “Bicycle Skills Day” was in full effect.

Several state agencies and Connecticut Children’s helped put on the event at the Fresh Wish Museum School. Some kids learned to ride a bike while others got a chance to test out an obstacle course.

“Teaching them those skills, and then allowing them to practice maneuvering around obstacles and just generally being a safe and skilled bicyclist,” said Amy Watkins, Program Manager at Connecticut Children’s Injury Prevention Center.

Kids were given free helmets and bicycle lights.