Lamont to appear at weekend forum on transportation plan

WESTPORT, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Ned Lamont is scheduled to appear at a public meeting this weekend to discuss his proposed transportation plan, which could include highway tolls.

The town hall style meeting is planned for Sunday at a school in Westport, where Lamont is expected to be joined by Transportation Commissioner Joseph Giulietti.

It will be hosted by state Sen. Will Haskell and state Rep. Jonathan Steinberg, both Democrats. A transportation forum that originally was planned for Tuesday evening in Westport had been postponed.

