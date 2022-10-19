BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Two late Bristol police officers, who tragically died in a shooting last week, are being posthumously promoted, the mayor said.

According to Bristol Mayor Jeff Caggiano, Sergeant Dustin Demonte will be posthumously promoted to Lieutenant Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy will be posthumously promoted to Sergeant Hamzy.

The change in rank follows the shooting on October 12 where DeMonte, 35, and Hamzy, 34, were fatally shot while responding to a 911 call about a possible domestic violence situation between two brothers.

Officer Alec Iurato was also wounded in the shooting.

A joint funeral for Hamzy and DeMonte is scheduled for Friday where up to 50,000 people are expected to attend.