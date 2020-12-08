Ledge Light Health District holding several flu clinics across southeastern CT

(WTNH) — The Ledge Light Health District in southeastern Connecticut is holding several flu clinics to try to get as many people vaccinated as it can.

On Monday, flu shots were given to people who pulled up outside the New London Senior Center. All you need to do is sign a consent form and put your arm out your car window they will do the rest.

“It doesn’t cost anything it’s free. We have injections and for anybody who’s the age of 19 to 49 who is healthy, we have Flu Mist the nasal spray so no excuse if they’re afraid of needles,” Kris Magnussen, Ledge Light Health District.

Ledge Light will be holding flu clinics in North Stonington, Pawcatuck, Norwich and Groton over the next couple of weeks.