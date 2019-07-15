Little Rockers: Kids learn music skills while having fun in Wallingford

(WTNH) — The sights and sounds of rock are everywhere as small performers clap and stomp to the rhythm of We Will Rock You by Queen. Welcome to the Little Rockers class at Rock House School of Music, where musicians ages four to seven look the part!

“The Beatles is one of my favorite bands,” says 7-year-old Sebastian Desisto, wearing a shirt to honor the Fab Four.

“You know, banging your head to rock, it’s always fun,” says school owner John McCarthy. “They start to understand music, that’s why we do clapping and tapping patterns. Once they have that, it’s crazy how they excel when they try any instrument.”

When the kids get older and gravitate towards a particular instrument, the experience becomes more hard core!

“I like seeing people play and it looked really cool to me so I wanted to do it,” says 8 year old Ondine Harvey as she plays Heathens by Twenty One Pilots on the electric guitar.

The youngsters really begin to show their talent. Talent that might be written in the stars! Just ask Logan Lawless, a freckled 7-year-old with a rock and roll name!

McCarthy is a passionate music teacher of 30 years. He founded non-profit Teach Kids Music to give back. “There are thousands of kids who’d want to play music but maybe the parents can’t afford it, so we get donations of gently-used instruments from people and pass those onto the kids,” he explains, noting there are also some free workshops and events.

He’s jazzed by the spirit and confidence that music gives to children. “These kids really excel and love it,” he says. “They can’t wait to go to music class – it’s not like the olden days! These kids are like, ‘I want to go to Rock House!’ That’s what I want. That’s my dream!”

McCarthy is involved with the Rock and Stroll Fun Walk and Music Festival coming up September 21st to benefit the West Haven Community House and Teach Kids Music. Click here for more information.

