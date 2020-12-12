Local effort looks to help pet owners from ‘economic euthanasia’

ESSEX, Conn. (WTNH) — With unemployment rates at historic levels, hundreds of thousands of pet owners can not afford medical treatment for sick and injured pets, leading to more cases of “Economic Euthanasia.”

Economic Euthanasia happens when people have to put down their pets when they cannot afford their costly medical bills. That is where crowdsourcing platforms come in to help. One has started in Connecticut and has really taken off, and it is called Waggle.

Essex CEO Steve Mornelli tells News 8 it is the only pet-dedicated crowdfunding platform that partners with veterinary providers, nonprofits and pet guardians.

The process is simple: Just head to waggle.org, share your pet’s story, a few photos and the team will find donors to help you cover medical costs.

The partnership between Waggle and veterinary partners ensures funds go directly to the pet’s medical care.

Steve Mornelli says the foundation started two years ago, but more recently, the pandemic has exacerbated the problem of people putting down their pets.

He says pet owners do not realize Waggle is another option, especially right here in Connecticut.

“We pay these veterinary hospitals directly, your donors when they come on they know where that money is going. They go straight to these veterinary hospitals, none of the shenanigans,” Mornelli says. “We charge nothing, that’s the exciting part about this. It is a free tool. We have advice. We have a team that gives support.”

Mornelli says currently, social isolation and US pet adoptions are both at record levels and dozens of pets in Connecticut have been saved thanks to generous donors.