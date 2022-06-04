New Haven, CT (WTNH) – If you’ve tried repeatedly to lose weight, but nothing seems to be working,

you may need to re-set your metabolism. This is the advice of Fitness and Metabolic Weight Loss Expert Lisa Lynn. She’s on a mission to help Connecticut get healthy again.

CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko spoke with Lisa about her clients’ success story.



Lisa said, “One of our viewers, who is very near and dear to my heart, saw one of our couple stories and said, I love this – I want to be your next couple that lost weight. And I always talk about making dreams come true. This couple lost 50 pounds combined. He lost 30 and she lost 20.”

Watch this interview, see before and after photos, and learn how this couple did it, as Lisa shares important information about her latest products:

1. The Quick Keto Metabolic Reset System works for everyone -100% Success Rate

2. What happens to your body when you address the underlying issues that have been preventing you from losing weight and causing you to gain weight.

3. Quick Keto Metabolic Reset System makes losing weight and burning off dangerous belly fat faster and easier and is THE HEALTHIEST method due to its nutritional profile: LOW FAT, LOW CARB, Proper Amounts of Protein, Loaded with Fibrous vegetables and of course water and walking.

