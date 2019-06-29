Man accused of shooting at police in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is accused of shooting at police officers in New Haven.

27-year-old Edward Dancy and 28-year-old Sean Walton were arrested last weekend. Officers say they were outside of a party near Judson Avenue and Mead Street.

According to police, Walton stuck a gun out the sunroof of a car and started shooting at the officers. They say Dancy sped off, and officers chased the two to Goffe street.

Both of the suspects ran, but were caught.

