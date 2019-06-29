Live Now
Watch GMCT now at 5

Man accused of shooting at police in New Haven

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is accused of shooting at police officers in New Haven.

27-year-old Edward Dancy and 28-year-old Sean Walton were arrested last weekend. Officers say they were outside of a party near Judson Avenue and Mead Street.

According to police, Walton stuck a gun out the sunroof of a car and started shooting at the officers. They say Dancy sped off, and officers chased the two to Goffe street.

Both of the suspects ran, but were caught.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss