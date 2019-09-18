Man accused of stopping school bus, hopping on board to argue with driver

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A 74-year-old Shelton man has been arrested after he allegedly caused a disturbance on a school bus Wednesday.

The incident happened on Indian Wells Road.

According to police, Donald Hutchinson stopped the bus, boarded it, and then started arguing with the female driver.

Records indicate that three children were present.

Hutchinson told police he was upset over an argument he and the driver had the day before.

He was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and three counts of risk of injury to a child.

He has since been released on a $2,500 bond.