NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested on Monday after almost hitting a North Haven police officer in the road, according to officers.

According to police, the 24-year-old New Haven man was arrested for allegedly illegally possessing a handgun and is expecting another charge.

Police responded to the 100 block of Quinnipiac Avenue for a crash with injuries at 9:30 a.m. on Monday. An uninvolved vehicle that was waiting in traffic near the crash tried to exit its lane by making abrupt maneuvers, police said.

An officer said they tried to stop the vehicle, but the car kept going, almost hitting an officer in the road. The vehicle failed to obey the officers’ signals and drove away in the direction of New Haven, police said.

North Haven police gave the vehicle and driver description to nearby towns and officers located the car a short time later in New Haven.

Police said the man would be charged accordingly for the North Haven incident. Officers have not released his name.