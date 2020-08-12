 

Man arrested in connection to eight restaurant burglaries in Shelton

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Shelton Police Department has arrested a man in connection to eight commercial burglaries that occurred over a nearly two month period at the end of 2019 and into the start of 2020.

SPD arrested Joseph Marino, 48, of New Haven Wednesday in connection to burglaries of restaurants on Bridgeport Avenue between Dec. 02, 2019 and Jan. 20, 2020.

Marino is charged with eight counts of burglary, eight counts of criminal mischief, and seven counts of larceny.

He was arraigned in Milford Superior Court Wednesday and was held on $60,000 bond.

