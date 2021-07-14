Man charged after serious injury crash overnight in Tolland

Uncategorized
Posted: / Updated:

CSP: Spencer Cahill Kraus

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH)– A Ellington man is facing charges after a serious injury crash overnight at the intersection of Hunter and Crystal Lake Road.

Police said the crash happened around 1:16 a.m. at the intersection of Hunter Road and Crystal Lake Road. Upon arrival, police determined that the motor vehicle operator that struck a motorcycle appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The operator of the motor vehicle is identified as 24-year-old Spencer Cahill Kraus of Ellington. Troopers report that Kraus failed a standardized field sobriety test.

Kraus was charged with the following:

  • Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol/drugs
  • Evading responsibility resulting in serious physical injury
  • Failure to obey stop sign
  • Second-degree assault with a motor vehicle

Kraus was transported to Rockville General Hospital for evaluation. He is currently being held on a $250,000 surety bond and is scheduled to appear a Rockville Superior Court on Monday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss