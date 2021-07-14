Man charged after serious injury crash overnight in Tolland

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH)– A Ellington man is facing charges after a serious injury crash overnight at the intersection of Hunter and Crystal Lake Road.

Police said the crash happened around 1:16 a.m. at the intersection of Hunter Road and Crystal Lake Road. Upon arrival, police determined that the motor vehicle operator that struck a motorcycle appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The operator of the motor vehicle is identified as 24-year-old Spencer Cahill Kraus of Ellington. Troopers report that Kraus failed a standardized field sobriety test.

Kraus was charged with the following:

Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol/drugs

Evading responsibility resulting in serious physical injury

Failure to obey stop sign

Second-degree assault with a motor vehicle

Kraus was transported to Rockville General Hospital for evaluation. He is currently being held on a $250,000 surety bond and is scheduled to appear a Rockville Superior Court on Monday.