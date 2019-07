NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) Police say a 31 year-old man was shot in the chest Saturday night in the city.

New Haven Police started investigating this shooting at 7:07 p.m.

The incident occurred on Blatchley Avenue at Peck Street in the Fair Haven neighborhood, police said. The male victim was transported by ambulance to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Police are asking any witnesses to call the New Haven Police Department Detective Bureau at 202-946-6304.