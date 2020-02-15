Man sustains serious injuries after struck by car

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A man sustained serious injuries after he was struck by a car Friday night.

Police said 36-year-old Michael Valentin of Stratford was riding his scooter when he was hit by a car at the intersection of Boston Avenue and Remington Street.

The operator of the vehicle — 29-year-old Andrew Grant of Mount Vernon, N.Y. — drove Valentin to Bridgeport Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

When Grant returned to the scene and spoke to police about the incident. The scooter was removed from the scene by unidentified parties, according to police.