Man taken into custody following bank robbery, police pursuit in Preston, Norwich

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A 34-year-old Ledyard man is facing charges after allegedly robbing a bank and leading police on a pursuit Friday afternoon.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m., State Police Troop E in Montville received an alarm at Jewett City Savings Bank in Preston, followed by a 911 call from an employee, reporting that the bank had been robbed. While the suspect reportedly wrote a note demanding money, officials said no weapons were displayed.

A short time after police notified surrounding departments, Norwich police reported that the suspect vehicle was in their city. State Police and Norwich police worked together to try and stop the suspect vehicle. After attempting to stop the vehicle, the suspect engaged police in a short pursuit.

State Police said the suspect’s vehicle made contact with a trooper’s cruiser numerous times. The pursuit lasted for a short time until officers were able to disable the suspect’s vehicle.

Troy Burek, 34, of Ledyard, was taken into custody once the vehicle was stopped. Troopers said Burek was still in possession of the cash he stole during the robbery at the time of his arrest. Burek was charged with Robbery 3rd Degree, Larceny 2nd Degree, Reckless Driving, Engaging Police in Pursuit, and Operating with a Suspended License.

Burek was held on a $100,000 cash or surety bond and is scheduled to appear at Norwich Superior Court on December 20.