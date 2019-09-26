Man turning years of retro collecting into new store at Manchester Mall

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A vintage store is breathing new life into the old Manchester Mall.

Brandon Farr has been collecting his whole life and will soon share it with the world.

“I still have all of my childhood toys,” he said. “My mom was really cool about that.”

Soon the vintage treasures he’s gathered over the years will become the newest business at the old Manchester Mall.

“I have very deep roots here so it was the perfect time and the perfect opportunity, for sure.”

The store — Retro Junk — will be a one-stop nostalgia shop that will sell a little bit of everything: vintage toys, old-school video games, retro t-shirts, and more.

“What brings back better memories than stuff you had as a kid?”

The response has been incredible. Farr said once word got that he was opening the store, others reached out to him wanting to open up shop too.

“Since my announcement of this, there are two other businesses coming into this space, ” he said. “So there are really cool little shops popping up. I’m really excited about it.”

Farr comes from a long line of Manchester business owners. His family has owned Farr’s Sporting Goods for 64 years.

“It honestly means the world to me; I’ve been here my whole life,” he said. “I love the town. We’re looking to get it hustling and bustling again.”

Retro Junk is expected to open in October 2019.