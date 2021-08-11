Manchester police investigating armed robbery at a Wendy’s on Buckland St.

by: Olivia Lank

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – Manchester police are investigating an armed robbery that took place on Wednesday morning.

Police said the armed robbery happened at the Wendy’s on Buckland Street.

One employee sustained minor injuries after being pushed by the suspect. The suspects were reported to have fled in an older black Acura with a cracked windshield and tape along the crack.

One suspect was described as a white female. The car was reported to have a second suspect described as a black man.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Manchester police.

