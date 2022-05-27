NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Mary Wade Home “Fair Haven Community Parade” returned to the Elm City on Friday to celebrate Memorial Day.

The parade kicked-off at 10:30 a.m., beginning at Chatham Square Park, and followed Clinton Avenue onto Grand Avenue. It continued on Atwater Street before concluding on Pine Street.

State and city officials were in attendance, including Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT.), Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro, and New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.

All nearby schools in the Elm City participated, with performances from students in the band and color guard programs.