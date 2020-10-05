 

Massachusetts city says no door-to-door trick-or-treating

by: The Associated Press

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The city of Worcester, Massachusetts, has asked people to not go trick-or-treating door-to-door this Halloween.

The Worcester Telegram & Gazette reports the decision was reached because of the city’s designation as being at higher risk for transmission of the coronavirus combined with guidance from the National Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

City officials recommend socially-distanced pumpkin carving, a Halloween scavenger hunt where children are given lists of items to look for while admiring house decorations from afar; having a small, open-air costume parade; and holding a virtual Halloween costume contest.

