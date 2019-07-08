Breaking News
Metro-North to restore New Haven line service following Stamford construction

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Metro-North is restoring service on the New Haven main line Monday after finishing up construction on the tracks in Stamford.

The work was part of the state’s project to rebuild the Atlantic Street Bridge in Downtown New Haven.

So if you take the New Haven line to get to work or get home, be sure to check the boards and see if your departure or arrival times have changed.

