Milford man arrested in connection to armed robbery of convenient store in Dec. 2020

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford Police have arrested a man they believe is responsible for an armed robbery that took place in December 2020.

Police say, on Dec. 17, 2020, at around 7:30 p.m., they responded to Family Mart at 561 New Haven Ave. on the report of an armed robbery where a male suspect was brandishing a silver revolver handgun and demanding cash.

Police arrested David Stuart, 44, of Milford on March 4, 2021 in connection to the robbery.

He is charged with robbery and larceny and was released on a $50,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 12, 2021.