NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Natasha Lubczenko, welcomes “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.

We’re teaching you smart ways to manage your money and here with expert advice is Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti partner.

Accounts taxed as ordinary income

IRAs

401 (k)s

Bonds or Bond Funds

Accounts taxed as dividend income

Stocks

Mutual Funds

Taxation depends on income level

Accounts taxed as capital gains

Stock sales

Real property sales

Taxation depends on income level

Today’s Free Offer – Take Charge of Your Taxes