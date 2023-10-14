NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – More than 35 people had their apartments damaged by fire Saturday evening in New Haven according to the Office of Emergency Management.

New Haven Fire Department received a call of a fire at a two story apartment building located at 370 Mansfield St. The fire was raised to a second alarm after crews arrived on the scene.

Only one person reported injuries to the fire department. The occupant was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for smoke inhalation. They are currently listed as non-critical.

The OEM report that 21 apartments were damaged in the fire, leaving more than 35 people displaced. The Red Cross is currently assisting those individuals.