New Haven Board of Ed. members comment on the transfer of former principal accused of using racial slur

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The fall-out continues this week in New Haven as community leaders are not letting up after a controversial Board of Education vote that demoted and transferred a principal to another city school after her alleged use of a racial slur.

Dr. Tamiko Jackson-McArthur and Darnell Goldson were two board members who voted against the superintendent’s recommendation to demote and transfer principal Laura Roblee.

Both are saying more transparency and accountability needed to be taken.

Both board members were part of a heated exchange with superintendent Dr. Iline Tracey during Monday’s Board of Ed meeting where the measure approving Roblee’s new fate was decided.

Dr. Tracey calls the principal’s use of the ‘N-word’ hypothetical, adding that she does not think it’s necessary to “ruin a person’s life” over what she calls a slip of the tongue.

Board members Darnell Goldson and Dr. Jackson are firing back saying the claims were substantiated, adding Principal Roblee used the ‘N-word’ out of frustration following a racial sensitivity training. Both board members reported that she used the word in front of staff members, which was eventually reported to Dr. Tracey.

The superintendent, the board president and Mayor Justin Elicker have doubled down their support on the action — but for Goldson and Jackson — they say what happened was far from accountability, calling out both Mayor Elicker and superintendent Dr. Tracey.

Darnell Goldson stated, “last Monday, he did not take responsibility for how to deal with this issue of an employee calling me and everyone else who’s black in this community the N-word, so I’m very upset by that.”

“Where is Dr. Tracey? who is the leader of this district around restoration and healing in this district, I don’t see her and cultural competency is not just declaring that your skin is black,” added Dr. Jackson.