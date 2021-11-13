New Haven, Hamden activists advocate to stop violence in communities

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) —New Haven and Hamden residents rallied together making a strong statement against crime at the ‘Motorcade Against Violence’ event Saturday morning.

‘Motorcade Against Violence,’ featured police units from both of those neighboring communities and local people who want to see a stop to the violence.

Residents of both neighborhoods went near Hillhouse High School around 11 a.m and eventually made their way to Hamden Town Center, for an anti-violence rally.



The sponsors of the event, the People’s Coalition of Connecticut (PCC), say it’s important that both communities work together for a common goal.



“It’s time for us to take our streets back,” event coordinator Andrea Hutchinson told News 8. “It’s time for us to make a stand. It’s time for us to see unity of different communities coming together.”



Henry Candido, of the PCC, said that the organization “want[s] everybody to see that these two communities are working together. The young people have to realize they can come to us.”



A banner was displayed with the names of 700 people from the New Haven and Hamden communities whose lives have been lost to violence since 1976.

For more information about the motorcade, you can contact coalitionct@gmail.com.

