NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A jury found a New Haven man guilty in the 2021 shooting death of a West Haven man in Woodbridge.

Rickey Traynham was convicted of murder, felony murder, robbery in the first degree and conspiracy to commit robbery in the first degree. He was also convicted of criminal possession of a firearm and a pistol without a permit in a separate proceeding.

Prosecutors said Traynham shot Rondell Atkinson, 33, during a robbery at the Pease Road Playground in Woodbridge on June 7, 2021. A runner found the vicitm’s body the next day.

Traynham was implicated in the murder when Jorden Rudel confessed to his involvement in the robbery to multiple family members who testified at the trial, according to the New Haven state’s attorney office.

Traynham also was found in possession of the two murder weapons when police arrested him on July 11, 2021, prosecutors said.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 2 in New Haven Superior Court.