NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating a shooting near Broadway and Whalley Avenue.

New Haven Police on scene of a person shot in the area of Whalley Avenue. Details forthcoming — NewHavenPD (@NewHavenPolice) March 23, 2020

The shooting reportedly took place somewhere near the Bank of America at 88 Broadway and the scene also includes the area around the Wendy’s on Whalley.

This is a developing story, and News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene.