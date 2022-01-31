New Haven police union president opposes vaccine mandate for city employees

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven’s police union president spoke out against the mayor’s mandate that requires all city employees to be fully vaccinated with a booster shot by March 4 or submit to weekly COVID-19 testing.

City health officials said the mandate aligns with CDC guidelines.

Florencio Cotto, the president of the police union, told News 8:

“It’s unbelievable Mayor Elicker and his administration call for evidence based medicine yet abandon it when creating executive orders for employees with hybrid immunity (vaccinated/natural) get boosted or test weekly. Unless other communities are doing the same then New Haven can’t be an island and expect to have an impact on the pandemic. #KingElickerDictatorship” New Haven Police Union President Florencio Cotto

Gov. Ned Lamont is asking the state legislature to continue Connecticut’s pandemic emergency declarations so the federal funding continues to flow. He also wants lawmakers to vote on limited COVID-19-related executive orders.

As of Jan. 25, Elicker said more than 81% of city workers, excluding public school employees, were fully vaccinated. That includes 66% of the police force and 79% of the New Haven Fire Department.