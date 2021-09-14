New London teen arrested in connection to shots-fired incident in Norwich in May

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwich Police have arrested a teen in connection to a shots-fired incident back in May on North Cliff Street.

Norwich Police say on May 24, at about 1:11 p.m., they responded to North Cliff Street for reports of shots fired. Arriving officers found spent shell casings on the street and bullet holes in an unoccupied multi-family home. No injuries were reported.

On August 15, an arrest warrant was obtained for Taquez Scott, 18, of New London in connection to the shooting.

On Sept. 6, New London police were executing a search and seizure warrant at a resident for an unrelated investigation. Scott was located at the scene and taken into custody.

Scott is charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm, reckless endangerment, conspiracy criminal intent/assault, carrying a pistol without a permit, and breach of peace.

He is being held on a $200,000 bond.

