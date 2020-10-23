Norwich aunt arrested after 2-year-old child ingests ecstasy pills found in her purse

Conn. (WTNH) — Police arrested a Norwich woman Thursday after a child she was babysitting ingested ecstasy pills found in the woman’s purse.

On Oct. 22, police say they received a call from a woman identified as Gabrielle Barboza, 29 of Norwich, claiming a 2-year-old child had ingested ecstasy pills.

Police arrived on scene to find the child alert and responsive. Officers learned Barboza, who is the child’s aunt, was babysitting. The child retrieved the drugs from Barboza’s purse.

The child was transported to the hospital for treatment, but has been released since and is now home.

Barboza was placed under custody risk of injury to a minor and possession of a hallucinogen charges. A $15,000 non-surety bond has been set. Barboza’s court date has been set for Dec. 17.