NTSB determines probable cause of 2019 B-17 crash at Bradley Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH)– There’s new information about the deadly B-17 crash at Bradley Airport in 2019.

The National Transportation Safety Board determined the probable cause of the crash was due to pilot error and inadequate maintenance.

Seven people were killed in the crash when the vintage World War II era plane went down minutes after take off.

In response the crash, the NTSB is also calling on the FAA to improve safety standards on certain types of passenger-carrying flights. A final report on the crash is expected in the coming weeks.

