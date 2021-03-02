NY woman charged in alleged scheme to defraud Medicaid in CT

ROME, N.Y. (WTNH) — A New York woman was arrested Tuesday in connection to an alleged scheme to defraud the Medicaid health insurance in Connecticut.

The State of Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice reported, Nicole Bologh, 52, of Rome, NY is charged with “fraudulently billing the government’s Medicaid health insurance program for providing at-home care to a patient who was actually in the hospital or a nursing home.”

She is charged with larceny in the first degree by defrauding a public community and health insurance fraud.

Bologh was employed under federal and state-funded Medicaid program, Personal Care Assistance, which provides funds to allow disabled adults to hire assistants for daily care so they can remain in their homes rather than a facility.

Bologh was arrested Tuesday on an arrest warrant that was issued in December 2018. According to the warrant affidavit, “between January 2014 and April 2016, Bologh submitted numerous fraudulent billings claiming that she had rendered in-home care for a disabled client who was actually admitted to either a hospital or nursing home at the time. Bologh was paid about $2,760.00 for the fraudulent claims.”

The alleged scheme unraveled when Connecticut’s Department of Social Services uncovered evidence that the disabled client was not living at home for the periods billed, and was therefore ineligible for PCA services.

Bologh waived extradition and authorities brought her to Connecticut. Her bond is set at $10,000. She is scheduled to appear in Hartford Superior Court on March 2, 2021.

If convicted, Bologh faces up to 25 years in prison.