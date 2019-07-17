O.J. Simpson, Casey Anthony investigator hired on Fotis Dulos’ defense team

(WTNH) — Latest development on the missing mother Jennifer Dulos case- the high-profile private investigator who helped win murder acquittals for O.J. Simpson and Casey Anthony is now on Fotis Dulos’ defense team.

That’s according to the Stamford Advocate. Patrick McKenna declined to comment when News 8 called him on Tuesday.

Dulos and his girlfriend Michelle Troconis have pleaded not guilty to evidence tampering and hindering prosecution in the disappearance of his estranged wife Jennifer Dulos.

