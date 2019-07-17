Officials confirm possible sale of Mount Saint John in Deep River

DEEP RIVER, Conn. (WTNH) — A move that could dramatically change the town of Deep River.

The diocese is confirming Mount Saint John is thinking about selling the school and all the property around it.

For more than 100 years, the Mount Saint John School has sat on this serene spot on nearly 100 acres high above the Connecticut River overlooking Gillette Castle. All of that can change now.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Norwich confirmed to News 8 on Tuesday they are contemplating the sale of the property. That means the special education school there now, is moving.

For almost a century, the Mount Saint John School was a residential school for troubled teenage boys.

Just last year, 20 lawsuits were filed against the diocese for alleged abuse here in the 1990s.

When we reached out to the diocese they told us, “The Diocese understands that Mount Saint John is contemplating the sale of its building and surrounding property, and that students, families, and staff have been informed and appropriate arrangements are being developed to facilitate the continuing education of the students.”

So if this does sell, and depending on who it sells too, this could dramatically change the landscape here given it’s a desirable piece of property right along the river here.

