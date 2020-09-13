Officials discover skeletal remains of woman in Watertown; investigation underway

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after the skeletal remains of a woman were found Saturday night in Watertown.

State Police say around 8 p.m. Western District Major Crimes Squad was requested by Watertown Police to respond to Black Rock State Park on Route 6 where the skeletal remains were found.

An autopsy is pending.

Connecticut State Police returned to the scene Sunday for further investigation.

Western District Major Crimes is investigating.

This is a breaking story. Stay tuned to WTNH.com for further details as they become available.

