Officials remind residents of several hazards during and after Henri

(WTNH) – The Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, as well as the Commission on Fire Prevention and Control are putting out warnings during Henri and in the immediate aftermath.
There are several hazards that residents should be aware of.
“Portable generators, candle usage for temporary lighting, street flooding and downed power lines cause hazards in our homes and neighborhoods”, stated Alan Zygmunt, Public Education Coordinator for the Connecticut Fire Academy, “These important tips will remind us of these hazards and ways to keep our families safe.”
There are tips for residents to remember during the storm:
- Use portable generators outside and away from the home to prevent exhaust gasses and Carbon Monoxide from entering the house.
- If your CO Detector sounds, evacuate the home and call the fire department. They can come to check for the presence of CO and also check your fuel burning appliances for problems.
- During power outages many people choose to use candles to provide light in their home. Candles are open flames and can ignite any nearby combustibles. Blow out candle when you leave a room or use flashlights as a safer alternative.
- If outside or while driving, be especially aware of the potential for downed power lines. They are often tangled in trees and might not be easily visible. Any downed wire must be considered live so keep at least 10-15 feet away from any downed wires.
- Downed wires can also come in contact with other items; fences, guardrails and or roadside signs and can potentially energize them as well, which can cause an electrocution hazard.
- Street flooding is also a common outcome from storms. If you see water covering the roadway, you cannot easily determine the depth of the water so do not drive through standing water, it is always safer to go around. Remember, Don’t drown, go around.
- Check your sump pump before the storm to ensure it is working properly. If your basement does flood, avoid entering the standing water to prevent contamination from possible sewage. Also stay away from any electrical fixtures in the basement and have the water removed as soon as you can.