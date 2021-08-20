Officials remind residents of several hazards during and after Henri

(WTNH) – The Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, as well as the Commission on Fire Prevention and Control are putting out warnings during Henri and in the immediate aftermath.

There are several hazards that residents should be aware of.

“Portable generators, candle usage for temporary lighting, street flooding and downed power lines cause hazards in our homes and neighborhoods”, stated Alan Zygmunt, Public Education Coordinator for the Connecticut Fire Academy, “These important tips will remind us of these hazards and ways to keep our families safe.”

There are tips for residents to remember during the storm: