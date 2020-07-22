Part of Torrington evacuated after propane leak; crews doing controlled burn after 500-gallon underground tank was damaged

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials in Torrington are working to clear a propane leak Wednesday evening.

Just after 3 p.m., the fire department was called to 207 Silver Brook Ln. for a propane leak. Upon arrival, crews learned a 500-gallon tank underground was leaking from a fitting that was damaged by a trailer.

The leak was not able to be plugged or repaired, so crews will be burning the propane in the tank for the next five to six hours. Officials said it will cause a large, controlled flame.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was called in to assist.

The surrounding areas were evacuated. Officials will say when it is safe to return.