PD: 1 dead following house fire on Sachem Dr. in Plainfield Monday morning

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A person has died following a fire in Plainfield early Monday morning.

Just before 3 a.m., the Plainfield police department and fire department were called to a four-family home on Sachem Drive.

When crews arrived, they began evacuating residents. While they were battling the fire, a person was located inside the house.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Plainfield Police Department.