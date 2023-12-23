HARTFORD, Conn (WTNH) — Police say a person was shot in Hartford Saturday night, leaving the victim critically injured.

The incident happened in the area of 115 Franklin Avenue, according to police. The scene was blocked off with crime tape while investigators tried to piece together the incident.

The shooting occurred around 8:36 p.m. police said. Upon arrival, police found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The male victim, who is in his thirties, was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.