NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is dead after a hit-and-run in New Britain Tuesday night.

New Britain Police say the pedestrian was struck by a car in the area of Beldon Street and East Street.

The victim was transported to the local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are asking anyone with information or who may have seen what happened to call them at 860-826-3000. You can remain anonymous.

This is breaking news. Stay with News 8 for the latest details as they become available.