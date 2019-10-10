Personal chef Keith Urbowicz makes a pear pecan chocolate puff pastry

A non-profit foundation based in Middletown serves as a resource for men, women and children who are at risk of issues in their community.

Founder of Unashamed, Inc. Sana Cotten explains her mission and how you can donate to people in need.

Cotten says you can have until November 1 to donate toothpaste, soap, knit hats and gloves, socks, hand and feet warmers, emergency blankets, and other items that are needed.