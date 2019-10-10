1  of  3
Personal chef Keith Urbowicz makes a pear pecan chocolate puff pastry

by: Samantha Miller

(WTNH) — Personal chef Keith Urbowicz makes a pear pecan chocolate puff pastry.

Ingredients:

1 sheet of puff pastry (10×15)
2 pears, pealed, sliced, & sauteed in 2 Tbsp of butter
1 cup chopped pecans3/4 cup dark brown sugar
1/4 cups butter1/2 tsp cinnamon1/4 tsp nutmeg1/2 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

Directions:

1. Lay out sheet of puff pastry on lightly floured surface. Poke holes w/ fork every inch of puff pastry.2. Melt brown sugar, butter, pecans, & spices until thick paste forms.3. Spread brown sugar mixture over puff pastry, leaving 1/4 inch at edges.4. Sprinkle chocolate chips & pears on top.5. Bake @ 400 for appx. 10 minutes until edges crisp & puff rises.
Let cool for 5 minutes and serve w/ whipped cream or your favorite ice cream.

