ASHFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A pet was rescued and three people have been displaced after a fire Thursday night in Ashford.

According to the Ashford Volunteer Fire Department, crews responded to a residential structure fire around 8 p.m. Firefighters were able to contain the fire in the kitchen, but there was smoke and water damage in the building.

Firefighters did save one pet from the fire, and all occupants and their other pets were able to get out of the home before crews arrived. No injuries were reported for occupants and one firefighter was treated on the scene for a minor hand injury.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.