Pfizer and BioNTech announces trials submissions to FDA for COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to under 12

(WTNH)– Pfizer and BioNTech announced that it submitted data to the F.D.A. from their phase 2 and 3 trial of their COVID-19 vaccine in children from five to under 12 years old this morning.

According to Pfizer reports, over 2,200 participants ranging from five to under 12-years-old were in a trial on Sept. 20.

The results showed a favorable safety profile and robust neutralizing antibody response using a two-dose regimen. The second dose was given 21 days after the first dose and was a smaller dose.

Pfizer says trials for children ranging from two-six years and six months to two years are expected as soon as the fourth quarter of this year.

“Over the past nine months, hundreds of millions of people ages 12 and older from around the world have received our COVID-19 vaccine. We are eager to extend the protection afforded by the vaccine to this younger population, subject to regulatory authorization, especially as we track the spread of the Delta variant and the substantial threat it poses to children, ” said Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pfizer. “Since July, pediatric cases of COVID-19 have risen by about 240 percent in the U.S.0- underscoring the public health need for vaccination. These trial results provide a strong foundation for seeking authorization of our vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old, and we plan to submit them to the FDA and other regulators with urgency.”

Pfizer and BioNTech say the antibody responses in the participants were comparable to those recorded in a previous Pfizer-BioNTech study in people 16-25 years old who were immunized with 30 µg doses.

Pfizer and BioNTech plan to submit data from their phase 3 trial for scientific peer-reviewed publication.

These data have been submitted to the F.D.A for initial review. According to Pfizer, a formal submission to request Emergency Use Authorization of the companies’ COVID-19 vaccine in children under 12 years old is expected to follow in the next couple of weeks.

To read the full press release, go to pfizer.com for more.