(WTNH) – A parade of planets is lining up in the sky, visible to the naked eye, for the first time in nearly 20 years.

Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn have been aligning in order this month. And according to experts in the field, this week is the perfect time to see this spectacle.

News 8 sat down with Astronomy educator Bob Crelin to learn more about how to get the best view of this rare sight.

