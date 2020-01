HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are searching for two suspects accused of stealing from an Old Navy store in Hamden.

Hamden police say they responded to a shoplifting report on Jan. 13 at the Old Navy store on Dixwell Avenue.

Photo: Hamden Police Department

Photo: Hamden Police Department

According to police, the accused stole “at least 2 bags of clothing,” estimated at $540. Both fled on foot.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Hamden Police Department.